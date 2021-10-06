If you are looking to jet away this year, there’s still plenty of time; we’ve compiled a list of the best places to fly to from Doncaster, East Midlands and Manchester airport for some winter sunshine.

Updated travel restrictions were recently set out and will come into place in October, meaning more brits can get abroad.

On Friday, September 17, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced changes to Covid rules for international travel.

A sunny beach.

From October 4, the current traffic light system of countries on the green, amber and red lists will be replaced by a single, reduced, “red list” of destinations.

Those who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from non-red list destinations, and from the end of October, travellers will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.

Under the changed travel system for England, unvaccinated passengers from non-red list countries will have to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on days two and eight after returning.

Eight countries, including Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives, were also removed from the red list on Wednesday (September 22).

These are just some of the destinations you can visit to top up your tan this winter.

Canary Islands

The Canary Islands include well-known destinations such as Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote.

If you have been double jabbed, you do not need a PCR test for entry, but you will need a negative PCR test if you haven’t been vaccinated.

The average temperature in the Canary Islands is 23C in November and around 21C in December.

You could fly to Gran Canaria from Doncaster for as little as £115 with this flight.

Malta

Malta remains a crossroads of cultures and is a popular tourist destination with stunning seafront scenery and a wealth of history.

Fully-vaccinated Brits can enter Malta without having to quarantine on arrival. Unvaccinated or single-jabbed travellers will still have to quarantine for 14 days after arriving.

The country usually records an average temperature of 25C in October, 20C for November and around 17C in December.

You could fly to Malta from East Midlands for £58 here.

Dubai For year-round sunshine, spotless beaches, and a wealth of tourism, Dubai is a top destination to visit.

If you have not been vaccinated, you’ll need a negative PCR test, but if you’ve been double-jabbed, your proof of vaccination is all you need to visit Dubai.

Dubai is known for its scorching temperatures, and the average temperature for Autumn to Winter is around 30C. In October, temperatures can reach 35C, dropping to 31C in November and 26C in December.

You could fly to Dubai from Manchester for around £486pp with this deal.

Cyprus

Discover an island rich in history and culture and full of wonderful experiences when you visit Cyprus.

Cyprus has one of the warmest climates and warmest winters in the Mediterranean part of Europe, and although the eastern Mediterranean Sea around Cyprus may be chilly in winter, the island gets plenty of sunshine all year.

The average winter Cyprus weather is around 23C in November and around 18C in December.

You could fly to Cyprus from Manchester for £117 with this flight .

St Lucia

This Caribbean island is home to volcanic beaches, reef-diving sites, luxury resorts and fishing villages and would be the perfect place to catch some winter sunshine.

St Lucia stays at a sunny 31C in October and November, only dropping one degree to an average of 30C in December.

You’ll need to take a negative PCR test before entering St Lucia, even if you have already received both vaccinations.

You could fly to St Lucia from Manchester for £717 with this flight.Egypt

Egypt is a destination with culture, history dating back thousands of years and has lots of sun even through the winter.

The best time to visit is between October and December when temperatures are a lot cooler but still average around 25C

UK travellers can visit Egypt as long as they have evidence of a negative coronavirus PCR test.

You could fly to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt from Manchester for as little as £150 with this deal.

Morocco

Offering a scenic coastline and one of Africa's most sought-after cities, Morocco is on the list of top destinations to visit.

Today, more than eight million tourists come to the country every year in search of a beach break with a twist and Taghazout in Morocco offers just that.

The sleepy fishing village on the Atlantic coast offers beautiful hiking trails, camel rides along the beach and excellent fishing spots.

Temperatures usually hover around a very pleasant 20C, but Saharan winds often push the mercury up much higher.

You could fly to Morocco from Manchester for as little as £146 with this deal.

Madeira

Madeira is known for its namesake wine and warm, subtropical climate.

The main island of Madeira is volcanic, green and rugged, with high cliffs and pebbly beaches.

Madeira’s capital, Funchal, is made up of colonial buildings, basalt churches and sleepy squares. The narrow backstreets of the old town are packed with wine bars and family-run tavernas, while the marina is lined with cafes and seafood restaurants.

The average temperature in Madeira in December is 20C, and it’s a much cheaper time to visit than during the peak season.

You could fly to Madeira from Manchester for £109 here.

Gibraltar

This British owned destination that juts out into the Med off the southern tip of Spain is a perfect location to explore.

They welcome unvaccinated Brits without any quarantine restrictions, but if you’ve not been jabbed, you will need to quarantine on arrival.

Gibraltar’s average temperature for October is 23C, down to 19C in November and 17C in December.