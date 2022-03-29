Nine luxurious holiday destinations from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

If you’d like to go abroad this year, but are undecided on your preferred destination, here’s a few suggestions. Better yet, they’re all accessible from Doncaster Sheffield Airport – so what are you waiting for?
1. Lanzarote
Located in the Canary Islands, Lanzarote is sunny and hot pretty much all year round - so don't forget to pack your sun cream! With long beaches and paradisiacal locales, it's the quintessential tropical holiday destination. It's also home to some rare species of animals, including Canarian Egyptian Vulture. The flight from DSA to Lanzarote lasts approximately four hours and 15 minutes.
2. Zante
The Greek island of Zante is just what you need if you're a party animal - however, there's plenty of things for families to do here as well. Featuring some gorgeous scenery and intense sunshine (especially in the summer), it's a great escape from life in the UK. The flight from DSA to Zante last around three hours and 50 minutes.
3. Barbados
Beautiful Barbados tends to be hot all year round - the average temperature almost never drops below 20 degrees Celsius. It features stunningly white beaches and is drenched in Caribbean culture - it's best to just throw yourself in and see what happens! It's a fairly long plane ride though, clocking in at roughly eight hours and 30 minutes.
4. Cancun
Located on the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Cancun has everything you'd want in a holiday destination. It's red hot, there's plenty of eye-catching natural scenery and there's also a rich history to be explored with the ancient ruins of Mayan temples.
