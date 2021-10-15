Marella Cruises to add Voyager – ship number five - to its fleet and sails to the States in 2023

The new Marella Cruises ship 'Voyager' will set sail in 2023.

All these will soon be possible as Marella Cruises will be welcoming a brand new fifth vessel to its fleet with the launch of Voyager with sailings beginning in June 2023.

From November 4 this year holidaymakers will be able to book trips to destinations such as Barcelona and the south of France on board the 264m-long Voyager, named as such to capture the essence of adventure and exploration.

Guests occupying the 952 cabins set to go on sale will recognise popular spots onboard including Surf and Turf, Nonna’s and Snack Shack but cruisers can also expect a brand-new Mexican eatery and a swanky Secret Speakeasy bar. They will be able to explore destinations ashore with help from Marella's expert team onboard and on land.

Family-friendly ship Marella Voyager has something the whole family can enjoy, from entertaining kids' clubs to splashing around in the onboard swimming pool. Guests will also be able to get a sweat on in the onboard gym, be dazzled by a show in the Broadway Show Lounge or simply indulge in any one of the 10 all-inclusive bars and 10 restaurants.

Meanwhile the company has also announced it will be offering customers the chance to sail on three brand new USA itineraries as part of its summer 2023 programme sailing on Marella Discovery.

Customers sailing on the American Dream itinerary from Port Canaveral will enjoy an overnight stop in New York. The Big Apple provides endless iconic landmarks to visit with The Statue of Liberty, The Empire State Building, Central Park. Foodies and those looking to explore at night, with thanks to an overnight stop in New York, can make the most of an evening in the city that never sleeps with the endless choice of world-famous bars and restaurants in Times Square.

For sun-seekers craving white sandy beaches and cocktail bars, there’s picture perfect South Beach in Miami or Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos with the Sunshine States and Sands itinerary. Cruisers can also enjoy an overnight in Tampa on the Floridian Adventures itinerary, and for those who love a thrill can enjoy access to the renowned themed parks.

There is also a choice of 18 hotels for customers who want to have the best of both worlds with a cruise and stay holiday. Stay in the heart of Orlando’s theme park district or pick a relaxing spot on the east Florida coast.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise for TUI UK & I said: “After a challenging year for the industry we couldn’t be more thrilled to finally announce we’ll be welcoming Marella Voyager, the fifth ship in our fleet, in Spring 2023 with her first sailing taking place in June. This ship builds on our already popular fleet and offers loyal customers and new customers more choice. We know what our customers like and so we want to ensure we keep some Marella Cruises favourites but also adding a different flavour to Marella Voyager too.

“Being able to set sail into the USA next year is another milestone for us. Expanding our programme allows our customers to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures and we’ve made sure there really is something for everyone. The excitement for cruising is well and truly back and we’re delighted to be able to continue to offer new experiences for our customers.”

The three new itineraries will be on sale for customers on the 4 November 2021. For more information visit www.tui.co.uk/cruise/

* Talking of adventure, Brits are craving more in their lives but could be ruling themselves out of new experiences, new research has found.

The poll, by Marella's sister company Crystal Ski Holidays, found that although half say they want to be more adventurous after two years at home, they don’t think they match the profile of an adventurous person.

But what does an adventurous person even look like anymore? The research suggests the shape of an adventurer has evolved, with those seeking a little excitement or looking to embrace new experiences no-longer fitting the stereotypical ‘adrenaline junkie’ mould.

In fact, the new data from Crystal found that the meaning of adventure can be as simple as stepping outside of your comfort zone (47%), saying ‘yes’ to new things (27%) or ticking items off your bucket list (10%) – suggesting the modern adventurer really can be anyone.

And although many of us say we lack the confidence to flex our adventure muscles (48%) or think they we are too old (42%) we are a nation of experience seekers wanting to try adventures that provide a sense of thrill (24%). With other primary motivations wanting to challenge ourselves (32%), live in the moment (25%) and connect with nature (21%). Truly demonstrating the changing face of adventure.

As well as showing that adventure is high on the nation’s agenda the research also revealed Britain’s adventure bucket list, with hot air ballooning (21%), mountain walking (18%) and skiing (10%) coming out as popular things we’d like to try.

But the simple joy of trying new foods and going to evening classes are up there too, showing just how diverse and accessible adventure can be.

Brits’ Top 10 adventure bucket list activities: 1 Hot air ballooning, 2 Trying new foods and recipes, 3 Learning to fly, 4 Hiking and mountain walking, 5 Solo trips, 6 Open water swimming, 7 Surfing, 8 Gliding, 9 Evening classes, 10 Skiing.

Comedian, travel writer and avid adventurer Dom Joly, who has already ticked off 90% of the activities on the bucket list including hot air ballooning, skiing (and volcano skiing) as well as high-diving and bobsleigh, says: “When you think of adventure, you might be tempted to associate it with young, super-fit people doing extreme sports, but that is simply not the case anymore. Adventure can be anything that pushes you outside of your own personal comfort zone, and that will be different for everyone. I’m 53 but my adventure days are far from over. I’m planning to fly around the world in a twin prop next year as well as taking a flat-earther to one of the supposed corners of the earth in Fogo.”

Chris Logan, Managing Director of Crystal Ski Holidays, says: “After so many months of restrictions people want to enjoy life, challenge themselves and embrace their adventurous sides. And whilst our research shows the way we choose to adventure is very personal, there are some common themes like living in the moment and connecting with nature, as well as getting a sense of thrill. It’s easy to understand why skiing and mountain walking make the nation’s adventure bucket list as they tick all these boxes.“But it’s wonderful to see that taking an evening class or eating something different can be an adventure too. It goes to show there’s no such thing as a typical adventurer, and whether it’s taking to the mountains or cooking up a new menu, anyone can try something new and inject a little adventure into their lives.”

Despite a lack of confidence in some, over a quarter (27%) say they would be more inclined to try adventurous things if they could do it with friends or if they knew they would be good at it (21%).

Even simply seeing others being adventurous on social media is enough encouragement for around two fifths (38%) of people to try something new.