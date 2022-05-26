Las Vegas: a city that is simply sense-sational

All five of your senses are heightened, even, bizarrely, your smell. And although this may seem like a peculiar thing to point out, each of the city’s resorts has its own distinctive scent – some more pleasing than others.

Thankfully, the two hotels I stayed in during the trip – the iconic Bellagio Resort & Casino and Aria Resort & Casino – were fragrantly fresh, as well as being familiar from my previous trips.

Another sense that was explored at the resort was my sense of touch, as I was booked in for a midweek Ashiatsu Massage at The Spa at Aria The therapist, supported by bars on the ceiling, massaged my back, neck and shoulders with her feet, using a blend of Shiatsu and Swedish techniques.

View of the Las Vegas Strip, looking north from the Foundation Room atop the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Picture: Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau

Away from the Sky Suites, there isn’t much respite for the ears in the ‘City Without Clocks’. But if you’re in the mood to party, the entertainment starts early.

For clubbers, the ideal way to unlock the best day and nightlife is by purchasing one of TAO Group’s Vegas Party Passes.

By wearing these wristbands, the three of us could jump the queues at eight renowned venues including Hakkasan, Wet Republic, Omnia, Jewel, TAO and TAO Beach, and Marquee.

If you’re a sports fan, you shouldn’t visit Vegas without checking out the sight-for-sore-eyes Stadium Swim pool amphitheatre at the brand spanking new Circa Resort & Casino. We ordered buckets of ice-cold Coronas to watch the big American sporting event of the week, the Kentucky Derby, on the jaw-dropping 143 x 40-foot LED screen.

If there’s one sense that will be truly satisfied in Vegas, it’s in your tastebuds, as the city is home to some of the world’s finest restaurants, including Michael Mina at Bellagio, the best seafood eatery in the city, and The Mayfair Supper Club, which evolves from a swinging prohibition-era jazz club to a late-night dance party.

Elsewhere on the Strip, Sugar Factory American Brasserie has recently moved from its former home at the Fashion Show Mall to Harmon Corner. Thankfully, the Insta-worthy popcorn shrimp, colourful burger sliders and, of course, the nitrogen-infused goblet cocktails remain extremely tasty and fun.

Late nights can easily become early mornings in Vegas, and there is no better spot for brunch in Sin City than on the shore of the dazzling Bellagio lake at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago.

We took our seats and washed down big eye tuna tartare, smoked salmon and pancakes with bottomless mimosas before the server brought over three sparkplug cocktails to send us on our way.

Also at Bellagio is Sadelle’s, where we enjoyed steak and eggs, Benedicts and bellinis, while at Aria, Salt & Ivy’s breakfast highlights are their crispy chicken and waffles and the crunchy orange and cranberry parfait.

On our final evening in Vegas, we had a special preview of Cirque du Soleil’s first new production on the Strip in two years, Mad Apple at New York-New York.

We spoke with the brains behind the show, British producer Simon Painter, who told us to settle in for laughs, music, magic and mayhem in the company of comedian Brad Williams, freestyle rapper Chris Turner, vocalist Xharlie Black and an ensemble of high-flying acrobats, soul singers and street performers.

Simon was the first to admit that his crazy cocktail of high-octane entertainment may not make an ounce of sense at times – but a lot like Las Vegas itself, it’s guaranteed to be sense-sational.