Holiday: Why the west coast of Scotland has the wow factor for families

We were staying at Rosneath Castle Park, on the west coast of Scotland, a site which offers so much including stunning views of a beautiful location. Yet something was missing.

It wasn’t the Park, the facilities or the choice of what to do. All of those got the thumbs-up from a happy family.

What was missing was noise. Good riddance to that.

A beautiful sunset over Gare Loch as viewed from Rosneath Castle Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This peaceful park is the ideal spot to sit back, relax and admire the natural spectacular. Forget the traffic, the hustle and the bustle of everyday life. This is quiet time and what a place to spend it in. Steeped in history, a castle has stood at Rosneath since the 12th century and has been host to figures including William Wallace, Winston Churchill and Dwight D Eisenhower.

The park is on the bank of Gare Loch, an open sea loch in Argyll and Bute, just a short drive from the more famous Loch Lomond. You get the picture – amazing views and all the water sport you can handle.

At Rosneath Castle Park, we enjoyed kayaking and pole boarding in sessions which were guided by what we wanted to do. The instructors watched us from a safety boat and were encouraging, rather than determined to deliver a lecture. It makes such a difference when instructors listen to what you want.

There was also a well-equipped play park and family fun zone, which runs activities for younger ones during school holidays.

The playground at Rosneath Caravan Park

The park’s accomodation caters for all shapes and sizes. We stayed in a static caravan which had three double bedrooms and a sofa bed in the living room, so it could have slept eight people. Add to that a kitchen and two WCs, one with a shower, and you’ve got what you need.

This was a Lomond caravan, other smaller options include Gareloch and Loch View, accommodation to suit all budgets and requirements. Holidays can cost as little as £209.

The site also has a laundrette, soft play area and shop. Then there’s the Castle Isle Bar, a friendly restaurant which serves up family friendly food at a reasonable price. If you don’t want to cook, it is definitely an option and was always full, a testament to its popularity.

Nearby is the pleasant town of Helensbrough, about a 30-minute drive away. Dotted with lovely properties and a brilliant park, it is well worth a visit.

George, William and Annabel Hollingworth prepare to go kayaking

Loch Lomond is another 15 minutes away and a trip to Glasgow would take just over an hour. So Rosneath is perfectly situated to explore Argyll, with its boat trips, castles and any number of farm attractions.

We enjoyed our days out and are still talking about the kayaking, but the abiding memory is of the lovely location. The spectacular setting is ideal for a getaway and you never tire of the views.

The park has been shortlisted in the British Travel Awards and is rated five stars by the Scottish Tourist Board. It is easy to see why.

Work is also due to be completed on new touring pitches which can be booked from March 2023.

The park is on the bank of Gare Loch