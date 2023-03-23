News you can trust since 1887
Historic diesel train 'delights' Sheffield enthusiasts as it runs along line near old Sheffield station

A historic diesel train, commonly used on routes to and from Birmingham New Street station, delighted Sheffield enthusiasts yesterday as it visit the city.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 18:13 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 18:13 GMT

Sandra Lemon and her husband photographed the Class 50 diesel locomotive, named ‘Thunderer’, as it roared over the Wicker Arches. It is the first time a locomotive like this is recorded to have visited the city since 1970.

Sandra, a retired biomedical researcher, said: “It is amazing that diesels that were the mainstay of our system in the 1960's to the '80's are still being used…These diesels are better and mechanically more reliable than some modern ones.

“The roar of a Deltic with two engines working is certainly soul- stirring.”

A historic diesel locomotive has delighted Sheffield enthusiasts as it passed through the city recently. Picture: N. Lemon
Sandra’s husband is also retired, but does do some work as an engineer and driver on heritage trams. The couple are both keen trainspotters, with Mr Lemon bring the one who snapped the photo of the Class 50.

The Class 50 passed through Sheffield again today, with Sandra saying she and her husband just missed it as it passed through Woodhouse. Diesel locomotives like the Thunderer were usually seen in more southern locations than Sheffield, in particular in routes from Birmingham New Street station in the midlands.

Trainspotting still attracts crowds to a number of locations across the country when a particularly interesting locomotive passes through certain stations. The hobby has recently found itself with significant social media interest, spearheaded by TikTok sensation, Luke Nicholson, who is more commonly known as Francis Bourgeois.

Francis has accumulated more than 2.7million followers through sharing his love of trainspotting online.

