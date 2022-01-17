France entry requirements Covid: French holiday destinations Sheffield families can visit from Manchester Airport during February half-term as UK travel ban is lifted

France relaxed its restrictions for those travelling from the UK on Friday, January 14.

Fully vaccinated travellers are now allowed to enter France if they have evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.

The requirement to isolate on arrival has also been scrapped.

These are some the top destinations in France you could visit during the February half-term. Pictured is the city of Nice in France.

France imposed the ban on British arrivals in December last year due to the rising number of Omicron cases in the UK but has now lifted the ban after reviewing the level of infections in the country.

The news means that thousands of people in the UK will be able to travel to the country for holidays ahead of the February Half-term period.

If you are looking to get away during the half-term, this list of the best places to fly to in France from airports near Sheffield might be useful.

Paris

You could enjoy a city break to the capital city of France. Paris is a desired holiday destination for most and is a magical place during the winter months.

The list of things to do and sights to see are endless. Take in the city’s panoramic views from the Eiffel Tower or head to the Louvre to explore the collections of art beneath the glass pyramid along with the famous Mona Lisa portrait.

You could fly to Paris from Manchester Airport for as little as £49 return if you book via Ryanair.

Nice

Situated on the French Riviera, Nice is a popular destination to visit at any time of the year, with its stunning beaches boasting beautiful views and its art and culture.

Although Nice begins to warm up in February, it’s still winter, and cold spells are almost guaranteed, but you can still enjoy the atmosphere of the city.

The average temperature begins at 10C and often increases to 13C at midday.

You could fly to Nice from Manchester Airport for £111 if you book via Easyjet.

French Alps

The French Alps boast some of the most magnificent scenery in Europe.

The region is home to France’s famous historic ski resorts such as Chamonix and Megève, which offer numerous opportunities to take part in a whole host of leisure and outdoor activities.

You could enjoy cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, dog sledding and snowboarding, plus many other winter sports activities.

Flights from Manchester Airport can be purchased via Easyjet for £65.

Monaco

Not officially a part of France, but located on the French Riviera, Monaco is the second smallest country in the world and attracts thousands of tourists each year.

Monaco is a destination with a remarkable heritage and offers an outstanding wealth and variety of sites and museums.

The Stade Nautique Rainier III swimming pool in Monaco is turned into an ice rink every year from December to March. There is also the option of going ice-karting.

You could fly to the area from Manchester Airport for £138.

Lyon

Lyon is one of the best places to visit in France during the winter and is known for its historical and architectural landmarks.

Indoor attractions such as the Movies & Miniature Museum and the aquarium are at hand to entertain families.