FlixBus: £2 coach journeys from Sheffield to Taunton and Peterborough launched - how to book tickets

Coach trips between Sheffield and Taunton or Peterborough are available for just £2 for journeys before the end of July.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The 215-mile FlixBus coach journey to Taunton, Somerset, would usually cost £32 on average and take 10 hours from Sheffield, but the company's new direct route will take only six hours. A round-trip before the end of July on either of the two new direct, daily services, costs only £5 when pre-booked before April 30.

The company is also offering 20%-off codes for any UK route to or from Sheffield, on tickets booked before April 30 for journeys before July 31. Codes can be used for journeys to and from cities including London, Leeds and Edinburgh.

FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling said: “We believe transport should be affordable, sustainable and accessible to everyone. The response from the UK public to FlixBus services has been phenomenal, so we wanted to give something back to our passengers for our 2nd anniversary."

FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling. FlixBus is offering coach trips from Sheffield to Taunton and Peterborough for just £2FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling. FlixBus is offering coach trips from Sheffield to Taunton and Peterborough for just £2
Tickets are available on the FlixBus website and app.

