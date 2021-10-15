Flight bookings increase at Doncaster Sheffield Airport as new destinations launch

New flights to winter destinations such as Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Tenerife - perfect for some autumn sunshine - are launching just in time for the October half term.

These come as Whizz Air announced a new deal with the airport this month to offer more than 1.5million seats at DSA next summer to popular leisure destinations such as Spain, the Canary Islands, Turkey, Portugal, Bulgaria and Crete.

Wizz Air is already seeing an increase in bookings for October half-term and summer 2022. In addition, Wizz Air will have 250,000 seats on sale for November 2021 to March 2022, with flights to the Canary Islands, Cyprus and top city destinations including Latvia and Poland.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport and Wizz Air UK celebrate their new deal. Left to right are Freddie Brodermann, Wizz Air UK, Senior Commercial Manager, Marion Geoffroy, MD of Wizz Air Uk, Declan Maguire, Head of Aviation Delelopment at DSA, Kate Stow, Director Aviation Development and Corporate Affairs DSA, Chris Harcombe, Managing Director DSA.

The new deal comes as restrictions on international travel continue to relax and ahead of predicted strong recovery for 2022.

An airport spokesman said: “We’re really pleased to see families taking advantage of ultra-low fares and booking their half-term getaway to popular holiday destinations such as Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Tenerife, for a much-needed break in the sun.

“We’ve seen a positive uplift in bookings following the latest relaxation of international travel rules as customers take the opportunity to get back in the air for a holiday in the sun, a city break, or a long-overdue catch up with friends and family.”

Wizz Air UK managing director Marion Geoffroy added: “Wizz Air has defied the industry-wide downturn with the expansion of operations in the UK, including the launch of two new bases in the past year. With the addition of a number of A321 neo aircraft to the fleet in Summer 2022, we are focused on accelerating growth over the coming years.”

Kate Stow, director of aviation development and corporate affairs, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “Our projected growth of +56% next year versus the trading period prior to the pandemic means we’ve bucked the industry trend and we look forward to more customers enjoying our easy, friendly and relaxed service.”