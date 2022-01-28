Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need to take a COVID-19 test before or after arrival in the UK, from 4 am on February 11.

The changes also mean unvaccinated will no longer need to do a day eight test or self-isolate, although they must still show proof of a negative test ahead of travel and take a PCR after arrival.

Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need to take a COVID-19 test before or after arrival in the UK as restrictions are eased on February 11. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: "Today I can confirm that our international travel regime will now be liberalised as part our efforts to ensure that 2022 is the year in which restrictions on travel, on lockdowns and limits on people's lives are firmly placed in the past.

"From 4 am on February 11, and in time for the half-term break, eligible fully-vaccinated passengers arriving in the UK will no longer have to take a post-arrival lateral flow test.

"That means that after months of pre-departure testing, post-arrival testing, self-isolation, additional expense, all that fully vaccinated people will now have to do when they travel to the UK is to verify their status via a passenger locator form."

The news has been welcomed by Sheffield residents who say they may now travel abroad.

David Rawson said he might travel abroad this year now that measures are being eased.

He said: “I’d like to go abroad, and most countries require vaccinations to go there, so obviously I’d feel safer with everyone else being vaccinated."