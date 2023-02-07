A new dog-friendly hotel catering for cyclists, walkers and their pets is set to open soon in the Peak District near Sheffield.

The Bike & Boot hotel on Hope Road near Hope and Bamford will be the chain’s second location, following the success of its first in Scarborough. The new £5 million hotel is scheduled to open at the beginning of May 2023. The Rising Sun, an empty 18th-century coaching inn, was demolished to make way for the three-storey, 60-bed hotel.

Like the existing Bike & Boot hotel in Scarborough, it will have a bar, restaurant and cafe selling food including pizza and pasta, with a drinks menu featuring craft beer, cocktails and more. The free facilities there will include a professional dog grooming area, overnight bike storage, free private car parking and electric car charging points, and a garage for classic car storage.

There will also be a 24-hour lounge where customers staying at the hotel can enjoy free hot drinks all day and cake at tea time, plus a film club screening three movies a day for hotel guests. Prices for the new hotel have yet to be confirmed, but Bike & Boot is currently offering a deal for a three-night stay in a room with a sea view at its Scarborough hotel for £85 a night, including a free breakfast each morning.

After planning permission was granted in January 2020, GiGi Developments said it had worked hard to design a building ‘appropriate to its surroundings’ which it said would deliver much-needed hotel rooms in the area, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

