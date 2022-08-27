August bank holiday: 11 beaches and seasides within a two hour drive of Sheffield
Fancy getting away while the sun is out? Here’s a few beaches you can visit that won’t take you an age to reach.
By Jimmy Johnson
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:45 am
Using Google Maps, we’ve been able to pinpoint all of the beaches that are closest to Sheffield and we’ve also provided an estimated travel time for each.
Please note that all travel times are from central Sheffield – depending on where you live, the distance and time may vary.
Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3