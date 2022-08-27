News you can trust since 1887
August bank holiday: 11 beaches and seasides within a two hour drive of Sheffield

Fancy getting away while the sun is out? Here’s a few beaches you can visit that won’t take you an age to reach.

By Jimmy Johnson
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:45 am

Using Google Maps, we’ve been able to pinpoint all of the beaches that are closest to Sheffield and we’ve also provided an estimated travel time for each.

Please note that all travel times are from central Sheffield – depending on where you live, the distance and time may vary.

1. People walk along an empty beach in Bridlington on the north east coast of England on June 15, 2020, as some non-essential retailers reopen from their coronavirus shutdown. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Bridlington is one of the beaches that will be featuring on our list.

Photo: OLI SCARFF

2. Tunstall Beach

Next on the list is Tunstall Beach, with an estimated journey time of one hour and 45 minutes from Sheffield by car.

Photo: -

3. Aldborough

Aldborough, namely Aldborough Leisure Park, will take you one hour and 46 minutes to reach from Sheffield.

Photo: -

4. Withernsea

Withernsea, according to Google Maps, will take you one hour and 48 minutes to get to via Sheffield.

Photo: -

