Are Sheffield residents planning to visit amber list destinations this summer?

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps announced this week that fully vaccinated people will be able to return from amber list countries without the need to quarantine from July 19.

Speaking in The House of Commons, Mr Shapps said: “I can confirm today that from 19 July, UK residents who are fully vaccinated through the UK vaccine rollout will no longer have to self-isolate when they return to England.”

“They will still be required to take a test three days before returning, the pre-departure test, demonstrating they're negative before they travel, and a PCR test on or before day two, but they will no longer be required to take a day eight test.”

Pictured is Dale Beckwith-Phillips.

The transport secretary also said that children under the age of 18 returning from amber list countries will not have to isolate upon return to the UK but must take a PCR test on the second day.

The announcement means tourists who are fully vaccinated can travel to Europe’s top holiday destinations this summer without the hassle of having to quarantine.

We’ve spoken to some of the city’s residents to get their thoughts on the announcement and whether they are planning to travel this year.

Dale Beckwith-Phillips, aged 29, said: “I think the announcement is a good idea. Everyone who goes abroad and comes back will be fully vaccinated.

Holidaymakers can travel to amber list countries without the need to quarantine on arrival back to the UK after July 19. Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

He said that he might consider going abroad but only because he is fully vaccinated.

Speaking about taking a PCR test, he said: “If it’s one that you have to buy, I think it’s a bit silly; it’s a bit of a cop-out to get money.”

Paul Gwiazda, aged 48, said: “I think you should have your double jabs. Obviously, it stops it spreading and stops people from bringing it back into the country. I’m planning to travel but not abroad as I don’t know about the restrictions and things over there.

One man said that he wouldn’t be going on holiday until next year due to his responsibility to his family but said that he usually goes to Tenerife.