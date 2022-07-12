Using Google Maps, we’ve been able to pinpoint all of the beaches that are closest to Sheffield and we’ve also provided an estimated travel time for each.
Please note that all travel times are from central Sheffield – depending on where you live, the distance and time may vary.
2. Hornsea
According to Google Maps, Hornsea will take you one hour and 44 minutes to reach by car from Sheffield.
3. Barmston
Next is Barmston, which will take you a one hour and 45 minute car journey from Sheffield to get to.
4. Mappleton Beach
Mappleton beach is next on the list, which, according to Google Maps, will take you one hour and 47 minutes to arrive at from Sheffield.
