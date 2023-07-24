Tramlines 2023 has just finished but early bird tickets for next summer's festival are to go on sale today.

The 15th edition of Tramlines Festival, billed as Sheffield’s Biggest Party, has wrapped up after another epic three days of music, art and comedy (and mud!).

Organisers have announced that early bird tickets will go on sale for Tramlines 2024 today, costing £89.50. Only an extremely limited number of tickets are available at this price from today, from 6pm (July 24) from www.tramlines.org.uk.

Early bird Tramlines tickets go on sale today for next year's event in Sheffield (Photo: Dean Atkins)

40,000 revellers a day attended this year’s sold-out Tramlines which saw a secret set from McFly, headline performances from Courteeners, Richard Ashcroft, Paul Heaton, Katy B, Sugababes and homegrown Yorkshire talent in abundance with sets from Kaiser Chiefs, October Drift, Franz Von, Rumbi Tauro, and this year’s Apply To Play winner, Harri Larkin.

In typical British fashion, the heavens came down on crowds at Hillsborough Park, but the spirit of Sheffield did not waver.

Tramlines Festival Operations Director Timm Cleasby said: "We’d like to say a massive thank you to the people of Sheffield, the City Council and especially the residents around Hillsborough Park for having us once again this year. Tramlines has grown into an incredible celebration of local, national and international music and culture and we’re delighted to play our part.

"We strive to meet the high expectations and needs of both festival goers and the community whose daily lives are affected by our use of the park. With the support of Sheffield City Council and the Health and Safety team, we planned for rain and brought in extensive extra measures to meet the challenging conditions and open safely all weekend.

"Our responsibility to return the park to its usual condition for the enjoyment of everyone is taken very seriously by our entire management team."