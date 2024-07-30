By end of play Saturday morning, nearly every size except XL and XXL were sold out. By Saturday afternoon, they were all gone too.

At £45, the Tramlines 2024 football shirt may well have been the hottest selling piece of merchandise in the Sheffield festival’s history, and almost certainly the start of a new annual tradition.

Emblazoned on the back with ‘Hillsborough 24’, the shirt was a common sight this weekend and provided a splash of what I’ll call ‘swimming pool at summer time’ blue in every direction.

Fans told The Star why they felt they had to have it, including that it was just “a lovely colour,” because they were Wednesday supporters looking for something different, or because they thought it would be “breathable” on such a hot weekend.

The Star has approached Tramlines to confirm how many were sold, but they are no doubt already planning how to make the ‘Hillsborough 25’ rendition a success.

See our gallery below for fans at Tramlines 2024 who grabbed one of the best-selling shirts while they had the chance.

1 . Selling like hot cakes It's the hottest piece of merch to come out of Tramlines 2024. These buyers said: "It's just lovely, we had to get it." | National World Photo Sales

2 . The right call for hot weather? Fans were split on if the shirt was the right call for how hot it got during the festival. Half said it was "breathable," the other half found it "a bit sweaty." | National World Photo Sales

3 . Going, going, gone Several fans told The Star when they queued there were precious few left on sale or not in their size, until they were all sold out by Saturday. | National World Photo Sales

4 . "The best selling piece of merch I've ever seen" All the shirts and in all sizes were sold by late on Saturday afternoon. A vendor told The Star it is "the best selling piece of merch I've ever seen." | National World Photo Sales