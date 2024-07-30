By end of play Saturday morning, nearly every size except XL and XXL were sold out. By Saturday afternoon, they were all gone too.
At £45, the Tramlines 2024 football shirt may well have been the hottest selling piece of merchandise in the Sheffield festival’s history, and almost certainly the start of a new annual tradition.
Emblazoned on the back with ‘Hillsborough 24’, the shirt was a common sight this weekend and provided a splash of what I’ll call ‘swimming pool at summer time’ blue in every direction.
Fans told The Star why they felt they had to have it, including that it was just “a lovely colour,” because they were Wednesday supporters looking for something different, or because they thought it would be “breathable” on such a hot weekend.
The Star has approached Tramlines to confirm how many were sold, but they are no doubt already planning how to make the ‘Hillsborough 25’ rendition a success.
See our gallery below for fans at Tramlines 2024 who grabbed one of the best-selling shirts while they had the chance.
