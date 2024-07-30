Tramlines 2024 football shirt: The hottest selling piece of merch to ever come out of the Sheffield festival

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:53 BST

Every last one was sold out by Saturday afternoon - you might never get the chance to get one again.

By end of play Saturday morning, nearly every size except XL and XXL were sold out. By Saturday afternoon, they were all gone too.

At £45, the Tramlines 2024 football shirt may well have been the hottest selling piece of merchandise in the Sheffield festival’s history, and almost certainly the start of a new annual tradition.

Emblazoned on the back with ‘Hillsborough 24’, the shirt was a common sight this weekend and provided a splash of what I’ll call ‘swimming pool at summer time’ blue in every direction.

Fans told The Star why they felt they had to have it, including that it was just “a lovely colour,” because they were Wednesday supporters looking for something different, or because they thought it would be “breathable” on such a hot weekend.

The Star has approached Tramlines to confirm how many were sold, but they are no doubt already planning how to make the ‘Hillsborough 25’ rendition a success.

See our gallery below for fans at Tramlines 2024 who grabbed one of the best-selling shirts while they had the chance.

It's the hottest piece of merch to come out of Tramlines 2024. These buyers said: "It's just lovely, we had to get it."

Fans were split on if the shirt was the right call for how hot it got during the festival. Half said it was "breathable," the other half found it "a bit sweaty."

Several fans told The Star when they queued there were precious few left on sale or not in their size, until they were all sold out by Saturday.

All the shirts and in all sizes were sold by late on Saturday afternoon. A vendor told The Star it is "the best selling piece of merch I've ever seen."

