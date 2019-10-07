Top Sheffield restaurant to expand with boutique hotel and new dining room
An acclaimed restaurant in Sheffield is poised to expand by opening a boutique hotel – with the aim of generating a tourism boost by allowing diners from far afield to enjoy the venue’s tasting menus and stay overnight.
Jöro – which serves Scandinavian-inspired food – wants to launch a hotel with four double bedrooms along with a dining room at the recently-completed Palatine Gardens apartments, near its existing home in Shalesmoor at Krynkl, a development made from 26 recycled shipping containers.
Since opening in 2016, Jöro has been the subject of impressive reviews by food critics. The Guardian hailed it as a ‘little powerhouse,’ The Daily Mail said the place was a ‘downright delight’, while the Financial Times praised it as a ‘cracking restaurant’ and ‘an asset to Sheffield’.
The venue holds a Bib Gourmand in the 2019 Michelin Guide, three AA Rosettes and a score of five in The Good Food Guide.
The restaurant uses hyper-local produce, much of it foraged, to produce a range of small plates that reflect the seasons. A sample 12-course tasting menu includes dishes such as highland Wagyu goose skirt and barbecued broccoli with black garlic and aged Parmesan.
Subject to planning approval, the boutique hotel will be based in the ground floor commercial unit at Palatine Gardens, a £10 million scheme of 101 flats between Henry Street and Roscoe Road. Proposals to create four en suite rooms and a central dining suite have been submitted to the council by Sheffield firm Coda Planning.
The concept of a ‘restaurant with rooms’ is common in the world of fine dining. Guests can stay at many Michelin-starred destinations including Max Fischer’s Baslow Hall in Derbyshire and Simon Rogan's L’Enclume in Cartmel, Cumbria.
Jöro’s head chef and co-owner Luke French said: “The success of Jöro has far exceeded all our expectations and we have been delighted with the support we have received.
“We believe that people who have travelled so far to experience what Jöro is all about deserve to be able to expand on that experience and that is why we are pressing ahead with our plans to develop our own boutique hotel.
“We hope our new venture will enhance Sheffield’s tourism offer and allow more people to stay in our fine city.”
It is envisaged that the original Jöro will continue to operate alongside the new venture.