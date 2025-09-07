Top 11 'prettiest' villages near Sheffield so charming you'd want to move there

A thriving metropolitan area, Sheffield is packed full of brilliant businesses, hospitality venues and opportunities for young people.
But if you want to retreat from the city at the end of your work day, there are plenty of lovely villages in the countryside nearby that allow you to leave the hustle and bustle and live a quieter life.
Some are hidden gems while others are well known Peak District honeypots.
So, let’s dive in and discover 11 prettiest places to live in the region.
1. Hathersage
Hathersage is a Peak District gem - it is well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop and café. You can also visit Hathersage Swimming Pool (pictured), a picturesque, heated open air pool. | National World
2. Castleton
Castleton, in the picturesque Hope Valley, is only around a 45-minute drive from Sheffield and boasts some of the most stunning scenery in the Peak District. There are a number of caves to explore, you can climb the steps to the Norman ruins of Peveril Castle, overlooking the village, or you can take it easy and visit one of the man cafés, tea rooms and pubs. There are also some great shops, several selling jewellery made from the semi-precious stone Blue John, which is unique to the area. | National World
3. Wentworth
Wentworth, in Rotherham, is an estate village tied to the landmark country pile Wentworth Woodhouse. It features two churches, charming cottages, farms, two traditional pubs, a garden centre, shops and craft businesses. | National World
4. Low Bradfield
Low Bradfield - the sister village of nearby High Bradfield - is within the boundary of the city of Sheffield, just over six miles from the city centre. It has a cricket pitch and a café/art shop called The Schoolrooms, and Flask End, a village shop, tearoom and post office, which is pictured here on the right. | National World