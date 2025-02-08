Sheffield TikTok influencer shares how he was able to swap his 9-5 for a social media career
Sheffield TikTok star Tariq Wright (@lifeofmrt) has built a dedicated audience on his social media platforms.
It enabled him to leave his 9-5 and build a career on social media.
His success story began right here in the Steel City and he sat down with The Star to share how his upbringing helped shape him into the social media sensation he is today.
Tariq built his following by sharing his personal stories with weight-loss and his mental health and has now forged a reputation for honest, raw reviews of products available on TikTok shop.
Watch as Tariq shares his social media story with The Star.