Three little miracles after fertility treatment in Sheffield

A mum-of-three has heaped praise on a Sheffield fertility unit that helped her realise a dream of becoming a mum when she feared she would never have a child.

Kelly Lambe praised Jessop Fertility unit for offering time-lapse technology to all patients at no extra cost.

Kelly and Ed Lambe welcomed all of their children Freddie, three, Archie, two and Rosie, one, into the world through successful IVF treatments at Jessop with the help of the unit’s first time-lapse incubator.

The unit has now bought its second embryoscope to create enough capacity to enable them to provide innovate time-lapse technology to all their IVF patients.

Kelly, who is from Durham, said: “In 2014, we had been trying for a baby for five years and decided to have investigations to see why it wasn’t working for us. Tests showed that I had very low Anti-Mullerian Hormone levels which can make both trying for a baby naturally and with IVF less likely to be successful.”

She added: “I was referred to Jessop Fertility for specialist treatment where had Intrauterine insemination (IUI) treatment and then IVF. As part of our care, our embryos went into a timelapse incubator which took photographs every few minutes which enabled the specialists at Jessop Fertility to monitor their development without having to move or disturb them.”

Principal embryologist at Jessop Fertility, which is part of Sheffield Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Rachel Cutting, explained how the embryoscope technology works.

She said: “The incubators have inbuilt cameras which take pictures of the embryo every ten minutes. This enables our embryologists to see how the embryos develop in great detail through the full course of their development without having to move them out of the safe environment of the incubator. In normal IVF incubators the embryologist would have to remove the embryos everyday to examine it, this removes the embryos from there optimal environment (body temperature).

“Using information gained from our laboratory we have carried out research to understand how good quality embryos develop and we can now score embryos with advanced software. Embryos having a ‘high score’ have a higher chance of implanting and using this score alongside the grade of the embryo enables us to select the most suitable embryos for transfer into the womb and/or freezing.”

Time-lapse helped to select the best of Kelly and Ed’s embryos and in 2015, the couple were over the moon to discover that Kelly was finally pregnant with their first son Freddie.

Visit the www.jessopfertility.org.uk website for more information.