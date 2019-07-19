This simple packing tip will save you from creased clothes on your travels

However, the following simple ‘hack’ can prevent important attire from becoming creased and hence reduce the need to iron.

When packing clothes that wrinkle easily, lay the clothing flat inside a dry-cleaning bag, and then fold as normal. The material will prevent creases from setting in.

Creased clothes is one of the major hassles when packing to go away for either work or holiday.

Simply place this folded pack up in the hanging pocket which most suitcases have nowadays, and the plastic material keeps any clothing from creasing, as it just keeps sliding back and forth upon itself instead.

This is a great packing hack for all clothes, but if you’re attending a business meeting or special occasion and need to take an item of clothing with you which cannot be creased, this small trick works a treat.

Using this hack on dresses, suits and shirts ensures wrinkle-free clothes and prevents the need to lug a heavy hanging-bag around the airport.

If you have time, placing each item in its own bag ensures the best result, but if not, placing multiple items in one bag works well too.

Planning your outfits in advance saves space and prevents over-packing

If you want wrinkle-free clothes and hate ironing, this is the packing hack for you.

There are also plenty of other packing hacks which can make life easier when going away, including:

Packing cubes

Packing cubes are small, mesh zip-up bags which save tons of space when packing. Simply place your items into these bags before placing them in your case and all of your items are neatly organised. This also prevents clothes from getting damaged or from getting snagged on other items.

To optimize space roll your clothes before placing them into the cubes.

Roll your clothes

Many frequent travellers swear by this tip, as rolling reduces the amount of space used and is an organised and efficient way of packing. It also reduces crinkled clothes as opposed to folding.

Plan your outfits

Planning your outfits when packing can help reduce unnecessary items in your luggage and therefore save space and weight.

Place heavier items near the wheels

Packing heavier items and towards the wheels of your case means that when you go to roll it the case is much easier to wheel.

Use pill case compartments or an old lip balm container for jewellery

A handy way of making sure you don’t lose any jewellery or important small items, or snag them on your clothes, is to use a pill box/organiser or an old lip balm case.

This enables you to organize and keep track of earrings, rings and any other items which may be easily lost.

Use a shower cap

A lightweight way of keeping the dirty soles of your shoes away from your clothes is to place them inside a shower cap before putting them into your case.

Put socks and other unbreakable inside shoes

Shoes can take up a lot of space when packing, but placing socks any other smaller items which are unlikely to break inside of your shoes can help save space.

Utilise your socks

Protect breakables such as glass fragrance bottles by putting them inside socks before packing them. Socks are also a great way of separating items in your luggage.

Photocopy useful pages of a guide