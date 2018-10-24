This Sheffield experience has been voted the second best tourist attraction in the country

Alpaca experience, Sheffield’s Holly Hagg Farm, has been revealed to be one of the top 10 best-rated attractions in the UK.

In a survey by Premier Inns, using TripAdvisor’s ‘Top Attractions’ data, The Steel City experience came out at number two in the UK’s top 10.

To provide some travel inspiration for your next UK adventure, Premier Inn has revealed the top-rated attractions in the country. By using online reviews data, the best-rated 10 attractions in the UK have been revealed, along with every top tourist spot in 24 cities in the country.

City by city, the results highlight the wonderful breath and variety of the nation’s tourist spots, revealing a mix of world-famous attractions and more unexpected places that are clearly a hit with visitors.

Bath’s historic Roman Baths, Edinburgh’s impressive nature spot Arthur’s Seat and a Beatles tour in Liverpool were some of the more well-known attractions that were listed as each city’s ‘Top Attraction’. However you may be surprised to learn that Cambridge’s top attraction wasn’t punting by the university but a wine school that offers tastings, Newcastle’s tourists are clearly enamoured by a 19th century tunnel and it’s a vineyard that is the best rated place in Norwich for visitors.

Museums and galleries are the most common top-rated tourist attraction, with seven cities in the UK having these cultural hubs of their best reviewed place for visitors. Nature, historic and food and drink attractions followed in popularity, with four attractions listed each. Animals, transport, tours, adventure and locations type attractions also featured on the map, with one each.

The nation’s best-rated

To calculate the UK’s 10 top-rated tourist attractions, the rating of each city’s top attraction were analysed to pinpoint the attractions with the highest percentage of 5/5 ratings. The resulting top ten make up an amazing mix of things to do in the UK, encompassing history, culture, adventure, nature and food and drink.

UK’s 10 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions In The UK

Manchester Three Rivers Gin Experience, gin distillery tours and tastings in Manchester

Holly Hagg Farm, alpaca walking experience in Sheffield

Winbirri Vineyards, family run vineyard in Norwich offering tours and tastings

The Oxford Artisan Distillery, independent distillery in Oxford

Steamship Shieldhall, working steam ship in Southampton

Cambridgeshire Wine School, offers wine lessons in Cambridge

The Gower Peninsula, area of outstanding beauty outside Swansea

The Adrenalin Jungle, outdoor activity centre in Nottingham

The Mary Rose Museum, preserved ship dating back to 1500s in Portsmouth

Victoria Tunnel, 19th century tunnel underneath Newcastle

Discover more details on each of the top ten here: www.premierinn.com/gb/en/short-breaks/top-rated-attractions website.