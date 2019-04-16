This Sheffield eatery has just unveiled a new name and a new menu

A Sheffield city centre cafe-turned-restaurant has relaunched, bringing not just a new name, but also a new menu.

Edison and Co, formerly Edison’s Coffee, welcomed customers back to their venue earlier this month with a launch event.

Thirty people from local businesses, including food bloggers, were invited along to be some of the first to see the changes.

They were treated to canapes and glasses of fizz to celebrate the occasion.

Matthew Harris, operations manager at the venue, said: “We re-branded because we wanted to showcase our food menu. We still have coffee and cake available in the front lounge area, but we now have more formal seating towards the rear. All the food is now freshly prepared in house using the best local ingredients where possible.”

The new menu includes vegan vegetable tagine with Israeli cous cous and falafel, homemade blueberry pancakes, homemade pies, burgers, homemade fishcake served with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, paninis, sandwiches and afternoon tea.

Matthew said: “The menus will be changing frequently as we’re always listening to our guests feedback.

“When still named Edison’s Coffee we were always knows as a coffee house or café, but we wanted to be able to attract all different types of clientele so we decide to re-launch as a causal dining daytime restaurant.

“Rather than just being known for our coffee, we wanted to showcase that we have great food offerings, along with what we feel is the best soft drink range in Sheffield, and also afternoon teas. We will also soon be introducing Sunday roasts.”

The venue, on York Street, is open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Edison and Co, was established by a charity called WISE Ability and provides training to disadvantaged people to increase their skills and help them move into employment.

Matthew said: “We will be providing hands on training and work experience for people who want to move into the hospitality sector or need to refresh their skills. The new management team are passionate about making a difference. We’re building relationships with other charities and businesses, and as a social impact business we are keen to work with like-minded organisations.”