This is when a pug cafe is coming to Sheffield
Pug owners and dog lovers will have a chance to celebrate the much-loved pooch at a new pop up cafe.
The travelling Pug Cafe is coming to Revolucion de Cuba, with all pug lovers encouraged to come along and share their love of the breed over ‘pupuccinos’, ‘pupcakes’, brunch and cocktails.
Whether you own a pug and want to take them for the perfect doggy day out and spoil them with a cute café experience and plenty of doggy treats, or you do not own a dog yourself but love the breed and want to surround yourself with lots of pugs for the day, the cafe is open to all.
The event celebrates all things pug, and you can show your appreciation for them with some dog-themed cocktails including ‘Aperol Sniff’ and enjoy lots of doggy cuddles.
Event organiser James Morgan said: “ This is a family-friendly event that celebrates the pug – we want everyone both furry and human to have the best day out.
“There’ll be lots of fun photo opportunities, a menu dedicated to dogs, doggy cuddle corner, and lots more.”
There’ll be a whole menu dedicated to pugs including pupcakes, cakepops, dognuts, pawty rings, pawsecco, pawbon biscuits and more. Every dog will also receive a free puguccino on the house.
For the humans, there will be Cuban-inspired food and drinks.
Pug Café takes place on Sunday, November 3 at Revolution De Cuba, Mappin Street. The day is organised into 75 minute time slots starting at 10am, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 1.45pm and 3pm. Further times to be decided. Booking opens Saturday, September 21 at 10am at Pugcafe.com. Please also visit this website for more information on cost of entry.