This is how much people in Yorkshire spend on their breakfast

Harrogate and Wakefield are amongst the top spenders and best savers when it comes to the most important meal of the day.

Yorkshire has the top spenders across the UK when it comes to breakfast. Hungry Harrogaters spend an average of £11.09 on their morning meals, which is almost triple the national average.

But interestingly the most thrifty breakfast buyers in the UK are also Yorkshire based: wakers from Wakefield only spent £2.24 on average on their coffees and croissants.

According to Worldpay’s analysis of consumer spending data in cities across the UK, the busiest time for commuters to buy their brew is 08.54am, at which point card transactions in coffee shops and cafes hit their peak each morning.

Steve Newton, Executive Vice President at Worldpay said: “Our data suggests that Brits are very much creatures of habit, particularly when it comes to their morning routine."

Customers are turning to technology to speed up their caffeine rush with 85% of all transactions being made via contactless.

The data revealed significant variations across regions, with the “Breakfast Rush” differing by as much as three and a half hours up and down the UK. Britain’s earliest birds can be found in Luton, where breakfast purchases peak at 06.36am, while workers in Wigan appear to have a more leisurely start to their day, with coffee shops and cafés filling up at 09.58am.

Worldpay has also spilled the beans on how much commuters are prepared to spend on the most important meal of the day.

According to the analysis, consumers are spending on average £4.44 per morning.

Joining Harrogate in the big spender category is Eastbourne, Chester, Stroud, and Warrington.

Amongst the savvy savers are Bolton, Edinburgh, Peterborough and Brighton.