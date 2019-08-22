These Sheffield restaurants have been nominated for the Deliveroo Awards- and here's how you can bag £500 of Deliveroo credit by voting for them

Maveli, on Glossop Road, has been nominated for Best Indian at the Awards.

Six restaurants in Sheffield have been nominated for the awards. Popular curry house Maveli on Glossop Road has been nominated for Best Indian, whilst Fat Hippo, located in food hall Kommune, is up for Best Burger.

Two Shoreham Street restaurants, 400 Rabbits and Twisted Burger Company, will fight it out in the hotly-contested Most Innovative Dish category.

The final two restaurants from Sheffield are Veg Heads on Division Street and Rassam's Creamery on London Road, nominated in the Best Vegan Offering and Best Dessert Only Restaurant categories respectively.

The longlist of nominations will be available to vote for until the second week of September, before the shortlist for each category is published on the website for a final public vote, with the winners announced at the ceremony on October 17 in London.

Waitress star and former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Ashley Roberts will be hosting the evening. She said: "After making my West End debut in Waitress, where I sang about food every night, I developed a full-blown obsession with the UK's food scene. I couldn't be more excited to celebrate some of Britain's best culinary talent at Deliveroo's Restaurant Awards."

Setting itself apart from traditional industry accolades, award nominees have been selected through a combination of Deliveroo data and industry expertise. From honouring household names that are every-day favourites to celebrating the most Instagrammable dishes from around the country, the awards night will give a huge range of British talent a chance to shine.

This is your chance to show support and get behind your favourite Sheffield restaurant. Winning restaurants will receive business support and feature in a marketing campaign.

Twisted Burger Company on Shoreham Street has been nominated for the Most Innovative Dish

To vote, and be in with a chance to win the £500 voucher, visit Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards website: uk.deliveroorestaurantawards.com