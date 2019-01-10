These are the top style and hair trends you will be following in Spring 2019

With a new year comes new trends – and also a chance for you to update your look and perhaps try a different style.

So, just what is going to be popular in the upcoming spring/summer season, and what can we expect to see on the catwalk and the high street?

Lavo salon owners Bobby Fletcher and Keelan Justice.

I asked Susanne-Marie Skelton, a Sheffield-based Image Consultant and Confidence Coach to share her fashion insight with me to ensure we can all get our wardrobes ready and stay up-to-date with trends.

“The spring summer trends are going to be bright.,” she told me.

“Think neon, yellow, tie dye and colour blocking.”

What advice would Susanne-Marie give to ladies who are wanting to give this trend a try, but are a little nervous and unsure of how to introduce such bold colours in to their wardrobe.

“This trend may be a little daunting to people with a calmer personality, and with that being the case I highly recommend adding bright colours in to your outfit in a smaller way, such as accessories.

“You can work them against neutral attire, think navy and black with a bright neon shoe and clutch which will make a really make a great outfit for an occasion.”

For those who prefer softer tones coral is predicted to be a popular colour in the coming weeks. (This is also brilliant news for anyone like me who loves pink).

Susanne-Marie said: “You will be sure to see coral hitting the stores in form of accessories and even clothing too.”

They say that trends always come back around, and that’s certainly the case with one of the biggest fashion trends of the season – pleats and fringing.

Pleats and fringing were big this time last year, but they are looks that has been popular for many decades.

I remember my mum wearing long pleated skirts in the 1990s and she's also told me about her favourite fringed suit from the 1970s.

I myself have a fringe cardigan which is one of my newest and favourite purchases, so it just goes to show that good fashion never goes out of style.

It's not just pleats and fringes which will be making a reappearance on the runway this season, it's prints.

Susanne-Marie said: “Animal print will be also sticking around a little longer. Usually big in the autumn/winter months, this trend will be continuing in to spring/summer 2019.”

A new season, of course, means you have a good reason to go on a shopping trip and treat yourself to some lovely new things – and why not while the January sales are on?

That’s your outfit sorted, what about your tresses? There are going to be four big hair trends for 2019; bobs, glossy hair, big volume and lilac overload.

Hairdressers Bobby Fletcher and Keelan Justice who run Lavo, a salon which specialises in using cruelty-free products, predict that we will all be enjoying one of these trends.

The duo said: “We envisage there will be a shift towards a blunter, sharper finish and something more precise and above the shoulder. That near impossible to get smooth and super shiny 'glass hair' finish is set to make it mainstream.

“Our personal fascination with adding body to our hair has started a trend for extreme volume. A new pastel hair trend has emerged with searches for lilac tresses increasing. If you want to start experimenting, you could book in at Lavo Sheffield at The Old dairy, Broadfield Road, S8 0XQ.”

Happy shopping everyone!