These are the Sheffield homes for sale that everyone wants to see

Luxurious million pounds-plus homes, along with low priced auction lots, are among the most viewed properties in Sheffield in recent weeks.

The average price for property in Sheffield stood at £203,084 in the first half of this month, a fall of 0.01 per cent in the last three months and a rise of 0.30 per cent since 12 months ago.

Rightstone Lodge, Todwick

Flats in Sheffield sold for an average £146,627, and terraced houses for £147,570, according to current Zoopla estimates.

Among those homes that people were keen to learn more about, was a highly luxurious five-bedroom house with manicured gardens, for sale at a cool £1,995,000.

With a plush leisure suite and games room with bar, this opulent property, Highlands, in Dore, S17, has plenty to peruse, for sale with Blenheim Park Estates.

Another high end home popular with viewers was Rightstone Lodge, Kiveton Lane, Todwick, S26. Boasting oodles of space, facilities including a snooker room and swimming pool, an orangery, sun room and five to six bedrooms, it has extensive gardens and additional touches indoors such as underfloor heating and air conditioning.

A two-bedroomed flat within this setting of Loxley Court has drawn in viewers

It is also for sale with Blenheim Park Estates, at £1,400,000.

An eye-catching architect-designed home, on Tom Lane, Fulwood, S10, drew multiple web viewings, for sale at £745,000 with Haus.

The contemporary four bed detached, has features including a bespoke kitchen with built-in appliances, anthracite powder coated aluminium windows and doors, underfloor heating, three bathrooms, and a feature staircase with a backlit oak handrail.

Built with brick, render, with cedar wood and rubber roof, a decked terrace and gardens add to its charms.

Leisure pool in Highlands, Dore

A two-bedroom flat within a grand residence conversion at Loxley, S6, was another crowd-pull. Loxley Court is for sale at £160,000 with Reeds Rains Hillsborough.

Retaining character from the Grade II listed former Mansion House within two acres of grounds, displaying arched windows in the lounge, this apartment has panoramic views.

A four-bed detached house in Eckington, S21, for sale at £235,000 with Blundells Crystal Peaks, showed the appeal of this area. Within the village steeped in history it is a newly refurbished home with modern dining kitchen and new en-suite facility, in a quiet cul-de-sac position.

Several semi-detached homes made the most-viewed list on Zoopla, including one on Hollythorpe Crescent S8, with rural views.

For sale with Reeds Rains at a guide price of £250,000 - £260,000 this four bedroom home has a large conservatory and detached garage.

In the sought after district of Norton Lees, it is convenient for local amenities, public transport links and good schools.

Two auction properties made the popular list, one being a three bed semi on Adkins Drive, S5, with a starting bid of £95,000, and a one-bed terraced house on Lloyd Street, S4, for sale by conditional auction with a starting bid of £22,000 plus reservation fee.

Another semi-detached property on Rutland Road, S3, hit the spot with home seekers. It is for sale at £115,000 with Blundells Chapeltown, and offers no chain. With three berooms, it has a good sized garden to the rear and has had a new fitted kitchen installed.

Annabel Dixon, Zoopla’s spokesperson, said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla.”