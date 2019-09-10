These are the jobs available at Meadowhall at the moment

These are some of the jobs available at Meadowhall.

There are hundreds of stores in Sheffield’s biggest shopping centre.

By Lloyd Bent
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 09:00

If you are looking for a job, Meadowhall might be the place to check. Here are some of the places that are looking for more staff at the moment.

1. Retail Advisor

The position is available at O2. The pay is £9.13 an hour at either 16 or 24 hours per week.

2. Concession Manager

The role is available at House of Fraser. It involves managing the Mint Velvet concession within the store.

3. Sales Advisors

Full-time and part-time sales advisors are wanted at fashion retailer H&M.

4. Trading support manager

There are a number of jobs available at Argos. A trading support manager earns a salary starting from £18,500 p/a, while customer service assistant and night stock assistant roles are available at £8.50 per hour.

