These are the jobs available at Meadowhall at the moment

If you are looking for a job, Meadowhall might be the place to check. Here are some of the places that are looking for more staff at the moment.
1. Retail Advisor
The position is available at O2. The pay is £9.13 an hour at either 16 or 24 hours per week.
2. Concession Manager
The role is available at House of Fraser. It involves managing the Mint Velvet concession within the store.
3. Sales Advisors
Full-time and part-time sales advisors are wanted at fashion retailer H&M.
4. Trading support manager
There are a number of jobs available at Argos. A trading support manager earns a salary starting from £18,500 p/a, while customer service assistant and night stock assistant roles are available at £8.50 per hour.
