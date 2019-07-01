These flights are all available at last minute bargain prices.

These are the cheapest last minute flight deals from Doncaster Sheffield airport in July

Summer is already well underway, but it is not too late to book a holiday for later this month. Last minute flight deals can be a great way to get a break at bargain prices.

By Lloyd Bent
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 13:48

There are a number of options at Doncaster Sheffield airport. Here are the cheapest last minute flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport that you can book in July. The deals were correct as of July 1.

1. Budapest

You could be in the Hungarian capital this month, with round trips costing as little as £41 from Doncaster Sheffield. The city is famed for its location on the river, as well as thriving nightlife, luxurious baths and beautiful buildings.

2. Warsaw

Warsaw, the capital of Poland, is establishing itself as one of the most popular capitals in Europe to visit. You can get a found trip in July from £143 per person.

3. Dublin

Always a favourite spot, the iconic Irish capital is rich in history and culture and easily accessible from the UK. Flights from Doncaster Sheffield are as cheap as £43.

4. Palma

This Spanish resort city on Mallorca is a great place to enjoy the Mediterranean climate. You can fly from Doncaster Sheffield from £49.

