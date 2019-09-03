Travel

These are the best and worst holiday providers according to real customers

Going on holiday shouldn’t be a bad experience, but some Twitter users have taken to social media to share their stories of package holiday disappointment.

By Helen Johnson
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 12:46

Craptravel.com is a website dedicated to analysing Twitter to find the most complained about tour operators in the UK, and has inspected over 20,000 tweets about nine of the biggest tour operators. These are the worst and best holiday providers ranked according to Twitter reviews.

1. TUI

21 per cent of Tweets about Tui were negative

2. Expedia

15 per cent of tweets about Expedia were negative

3. Jet2Holidays

15 per cent of tweets about Jet2Holidays were negative

4. Thomas Cook

14 per cent of tweets about Thomas Cook were negative

