These are the 23 Sheffield restaurants which currently have a 1-star food hygiene rating

Sheffield’s options for eating out are varied and of a very high standard. However some restaurants leave a lot to be desired in the hygiene department.

35 restaurants in and around the city were rated just 1-star for food hygiene. This means that major improvement is needed as at the moment there are a number of breaches to food hygiene and a general lack of training among staff. Here are the 1-star rated restaurants, based on their most recent inspection and the rating given on the Food Standards Agency website.

Laughton Road, Dinnington.

1. Adam's Cafe

Wales Road, Kiveton Park

2. Akash

Holme Lane, Sheffield

3. Big Si's Cafe

West Street, Sheffield

4. Adnan's Southern Fried Chicken

