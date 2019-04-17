These are the 23 Sheffield restaurants which currently have a 1-star food hygiene rating

35 restaurants in and around the city were rated just 1-star for food hygiene. This means that major improvement is needed as at the moment there are a number of breaches to food hygiene and a general lack of training among staff. Here are the 1-star rated restaurants, based on their most recent inspection and the rating given on the Food Standards Agency website.

1. Adam's Cafe Laughton Road, Dinnington.

2. Akash Wales Road, Kiveton Park

3. Big Si's Cafe Holme Lane, Sheffield

4. Adnan's Southern Fried Chicken West Street, Sheffield

