With Sheffield having so many brilliant places to eat out at, it can be difficult to pick where to go.

However, Greek cuisine is a fantastic option - and Sheffield has a plethora of great places to get your hands on some.

Using Tripadvisor reviews for guidance, we’ve picked out the best places in Sheffield to have some exquisite Greek food.

If you’re looking for some top quality halloumi, tzatziki or gyros, these are the places to go.

For clarification, we’re only including places that have a Tripadvisor rating of 4/5 or above - we’ll also be excluding anywhere that has fewer than 20 reviews on the website.

Without any further ado, let’s get into the six best places for Greek food in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor.

The six best places for Greek food in Sheffield

Meraki Greek Restaurant

Rating: 4.5/5

379 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FS.

One reviewer said: “What a place! Recommended to us, we were not disappointed. Great menu choice, excellent service and HUGE portions!! All in all a great place - we will be back.”

Atipico Street Food

Rating: 5/5

280 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FL.

One reviewer said: “My boyfriend and I looked for gyros in Sheffield and found Atipico online. We ordered the mixed grill for 2 and picked it up. It was amazing! The best takeaway we ever had.”

Epirus Mediterranean Cuisine

Rating: 4.5/5

12-14 Barber Road, Sheffield, S10 1ED.

One reviewer said: “Melitzana Psiti, the Baked aubergine starter was out of this world! Grilled halloumi, a classic grilled to perfection, and the mousaka from the mains was delizioso. Really friendly staff, serving with a big smile. Thank you for the wonderful time!”

The Greek Village

Rating: 4.5/5

344 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FP.

One reviewer said: “Fantastic traditional Greek food - fresh, tasty, huge portions. Quick and friendly service. Good atmosphere and the proof was how many Greeks were eating there! Wonderful. Can’t wait to return.”

Kosta’s Greek Deli

Rating: 4.5/5

214 Shoreham Street, Sheffield, S1 4ST.

One reviewer said: “Specifically went out searching for Greek food. And boy did we find it! Definitely the best place we could have found, the staff were friendly and accomodating, the portions were massive and a great value for money, and the place had a really nice atmosphere.”

Parthenonas

Rating: 4/5

290-292 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4NA.

