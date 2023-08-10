"We couldn't have grafted more - it would mean so much to us."

South Yorkshire indie stars The Sherlocks are calling on their home county to give them the last push they need to bag their first chart-topping record.

Frontman Kiaran Crook, his brother and drummer Brandon, lead guitarist Alex Procter and bassist Trent Jackson say they have always enjoyed being 'underdogs' - but with the release of their new LP 'People Like You & Me' last week, they are now in with a chance of hitting No 1 in the charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with less than 36 hours to go before the new UK Charts are announced, the boys from Bolton Upon Dearne are calling on fans in the Steel City and nationwide to give them a last push on iTunes and in shops.

The Sherlocks, originally from Bolton Upon Dearne, outside Sheffield City Hall. The boys are asking for the city's help in a last push to get their new album 'People Like You & Me' to number one by the weekend.

It comes just days after the indie lads met with fans on the steps of Sheffield City Hall where they were selling limited edition vinyls, CDs and cassette tapes of the new record.

In a series of posts to their official Facebook page, the band called on fans to 'spend a fiver on us' to make their dreams come true.

"Alright everyone, we need you to buy the new album on iTunes," said drummer Brandon Crook in a video to fans on August 9. "We know a lot of you have Spotify, but we need you to go on the iTunes store, pay £4.99 - seriously it would mean so much to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Get on it, tell you mates - honestly, it's make or break at the minute."

In a follow-up video today (August 10), the boys said thanked fans for the support and said at this point they as a band "couldn't have grafted more," adding that listeners could still give them a push if they buy physical copies before 5pm.

As of today, People Like You & Me is sitting at No 5 on iTunes Chart, and reached No 2 at its peak.

The Sherlocks' fourth album People Like Me & You released on August 6 and is in a race for top spot

Ahead of its release on August 4, it was hotly tipped and has proven to be a top-five entry.

They will be back in the city for a headline show at O2 Academy in Sheffield on November 4.