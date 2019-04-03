Have your say

Easter is a time to spend time with your family, enjoy some time off work and eat as much chocolate as humanly possible.

Thankfully you can do that exactly that at The Shake Lab in Meadowhall after they launched their Easter menu with some incredible additions.

Ice Cream Egg - Credit: Shake Lab

The Shake Lab has launched three new milkshakes, all costing £4.50 and filled with chocolatey goodness.

All of the milkshakes come with their signature hand churned ice cream, blended with fresh milk and one of three special toppings.

Customers can choose from Mini Eggs, Creme Eggs and Malteaser Bunnies and are served with fresh cream and topped with the same topping.

If that wasn’t enough, The Shake Lab have brought back their mouth-watering Ice Cream Eggs.

Shake Lab Milkshakes - Credit: Shake Lab

This consists of an Ice Cream Egg filled with ice cream, Nutella drizzle and either a Kinder Bueno, Mini Egg or Creme Egg topping.

Finally, to finish off, they have a limited-edition Mini Egg Waffle Stix; a hand-crafted waffle batter finished with Nutella and Mini Eggs.

The Shake Lab boasts creating 'ridiculously good shakes' after going on a 'creative crusade' to reinvent the authentic classic milkshake.

A Shake Lab spokesperson said: "Blended to perfection, what you get is rocket science… frosty, frothy, flavourful, freaking, fantasy drinks made with 100% natural ice cream and complimented with freshly crafted waffle sticks, waffle cones and hanky pan crepes - topped and stuffed with your favourite indulgent treat.

"Come hither and drink from our frothy fountain!"

The Shake Lab can be found on the Lower High Street near the Oasis Dining Quarter.