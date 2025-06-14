The nine nicest parts of Sheffield according to residents in the city

The Star went out into Sheffield city centre to conduct a survey among residents, with those giving us their views coming from all across Sheffield.

Those who spoke to us came back with several parts of the city as their suggestions.

The suggestions ranged from whole postal districts, down to small beauty spots and well known streets.

But here in the gallery below are the nine nicest places in the city, according to locals who shared their views.

1 . The nicest parts of Sheffield We asked Sheffield residents were the nicest parts of the city where, and these were the eight places they told us.. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

2 . Forge Dam Mark Tilbrook said: "Around the south west of the city, Forge Dam." Forge Dam is close to Fulwood, boasting a cafe and a pond, and a scenic walk through to Bingham Park and Endcliffe Park. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Dungworth John Colley suggested Dungworth was the nicest place in Sheffield. he said: "It's nice for fishing and the scenery's lovely." Dungworth is close to the Damflask reservoir. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Bradfield. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe. Len Hall rated Bradfield as the nicest part of the city. He said: "It's like being in the countryside, and there are some good pubs there.". Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe, National World | Jonathan Gawthorpe. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe. Photo Sales