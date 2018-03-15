The Netherlands Circus has come to Penistone Road, Sheffield

I never went to the circus as a little girl. The idea of large amounts of people watching tricks from strangers in face paint was never one which tickled my fancy.

But my, how I was wrong about what lay ahead.

I had visited the circus earlier in the day to meet the acts.

The one thing that surprised me the most is that these performers come from all over the world. Ringmaster Daniel Ligthart said acts from Holland, England, Latvia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic all joined together this year to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the circus. And they've pulled it off well.

Netherlands Circus clown Joaquin Leon told me that his family has a long run of clowns. He said: "I have best job in the world.

"There's not many shows like the circus. It's a life art".

On the night, I was met with those of many smiling faces as I walked through the big top. The glisten of a long train of fairy lights, a welcome from one of the acts, and the most important tradition - which excited me the most- candy floss on a stick.

Sweets in hand, lights dimmed, the show began. The crowd loved the acrobatics, the clown and the dancers as they dazzled the stage.

Suddenly I was wondering why I'd left it until now to visit this place of childhood dreams. And then the real fun began.

I now believe everyone should experience the circus as a rule of thumb.

Netherlands Circus is open until Sunday, March 18. Tickets can be purchased here.