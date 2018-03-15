The Netherlands Circus has come to Penistone road, Sheffield

I never went to the circus as a little girl. The idea of lots of people watching dangerous tricks from the inside of an enclosed tent was never one which tickled my fancy.

But my, how I was wrong about what lay ahead.

My eyes were to be met with those of many other smiling faces as I walked through the big top that evening: the glisten of a long train of fairy lights, a welcome from one of the acts. (Although to be honest, I'm sure the traditional candy floss on a stick was what drew my attention the most).

Suddenly I was wondering why I'd left it until now to visit this place of childhood dreams. And then the real fun began.

Visit The Netherlands Circus