Sheffield has a developed community of outdoor swimmers, inspiring some spots to busy up during the summer months

Three shires head, River Dane

The community of wild and outdoor swimmers is developed in Sheffield, perhaps thanks to the number of the beautiful spots for the activity in the countryside just next door, but finding a spot off your own back can be challenging.

Sheffield Outdoor Plungers (or SOUP) have lots of tips and tricks for beginner wild swimmers, including eating and drinking well beforehand, acclimatising to the water (rather than just jumping in) to avoid cold water shock, and not pushing your limits.

With safety advice in mind, here are a few of the most popular wild swimming locations in the Peak District.

Slippery stones

A classic plunge pool in the Upper Derwent Valley, with an accurate location pin on google maps. It is accessible only on foot via a track from Fairholmes car park along the eastern banks of Howden reservoir.

An infant River Derwent passes under the packhorse bridge at Slippery Stones

Three Shires Head

On the River Dane, this spot has some of the purest bathing in the Peaks. The plunge pools and waterfalls make it a popular spot for swimmers and plungers, but it can be freezing - don’t be fooled by the shallow water.

Dane Valley Way at Three Shires Head

Youlgreave

The swimming area is between two steep banks, carved out of rock. Swimmers say it is only about one and a half metres deep in the middle, although this can change by the season. The water flows over limestone, keeping it clean, and a ledge along one side makes it relatively easy to get in and out.

Swimming Area on the River Bradford at Youlgreave

Padley Gorge

Recommended alongside Youlgreave by Jenny Lynn, this spot can be a busy one for kids during summer. The shallow water makes it a better location for paddling rather than swimming, and two pay-and-display car parks nearby make it very accessible for visitors (and ice cream vans).

Padley Gorge, perfect for paddling