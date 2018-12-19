The best of city’s independent stores are awarded at Shop Sheffield awards

Over the last few weeks, you have been voting for your favourite local shops in ten categories; sweet food, savoury food, drinks, arts and craft, clothing and fashion, vintage and recycled, market trader, shopping with a heart, championing indies and treats – and now I am proud to announce which ones have been voted as the best according to you, our readers and shoppers, and a panel of expert judges.
I received hundreds of nominations from you back in October, and then Star editor and I, Nancy Fielder, had the difficult task of choosing just three businesses from each category for the shortlist.
It was a tough final decision for our panel of expert judges but after much discussion they chose their winners, and their trophies were given to the business owners at the ceremony at the Virgin Money Lounge yesterday evening.
Each winner was chosen because they offer something unique to their customers, and they are proud to be making their products right here in the city and selling them to Sheffield people.
The awards were presented by Amanda Phillips, centre manager for the Moor, Richard Eyre, city centre manager, myself and my colleague Ellen Beardmore. Congratulations to all of the winners, each of their awards is so well deserved. A big thank you to the award sponsors, The Moor, The Moor Market and Crystal Peaks Market, and also to the Virgin Money Lounge for hosting our event.
The Shop Sheffield winners are:
Sweet Food – Our Cow Molly
Savoury Food - Sheffield Cheesemasters
Drink - Beer Central, Moor Market
Arts an Craft – Annie's, Abbeydale Road
Clothing and Fashion – Syd and Mallory's Emporium
Vintage and Recycled – Mooch Vintage
Shopping with a Heart – Beanies Wholefoods
Supporting Indies – Bird's Yard
Treats – Record Collector