The 20 peaceful places said to be the quietest areas of Sheffield to live in

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 06:01 BST

If you’re looking for peace, these are the places in Sheffield to go.

With all the noisy roadworks which have been going on in the city centre in recent months, we asked our readers on social media to tell us where they thought were the quietest parts of the city to live.

And these 20 districts of the city were their suggestions.

From their answers, we have put together a gallery below showing just where those places are.

Most of them fall within the city of Sheffield itself, although one of them is just over the border in north Derbyshire.

Take a look, and see how many you would agree with.

The quietest districts of Sheffield, according to our readers. Picture: David Kessen, National World

1. Sheffield

The quietest districts of Sheffield, according to our readers. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

Several residents suggested Grenoside, particularly in the Top Side area of the village, near the countryside. Picture: Google

2. Grenoside

Several residents suggested Grenoside, particularly in the Top Side area of the village, near the countryside. Picture: Google | Google Photo: Google

Located on the outskirts of Sheffield, Bradfield is one of Sheffield's more rural areas, and several readers suggested it was one of the quietest districts. Picture: Google

3. Bradfield

Located on the outskirts of Sheffield, Bradfield is one of Sheffield's more rural areas, and several readers suggested it was one of the quietest districts. Picture: Google | Google Photo: Google

Several readers suggested Dore was one of the most peaceful areas of the city. Part of Derbyshire until 1934, it is on the outskirts of the city. Picture: Google

4. Dore

Several readers suggested Dore was one of the most peaceful areas of the city. Part of Derbyshire until 1934, it is on the outskirts of the city. Picture: Google | Google Photo: Google

