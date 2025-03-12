The 20 peaceful places said to be the quietest areas of Sheffield to live in

With all the noisy roadworks which have been going on in the city centre in recent months, we asked our readers on social media to tell us where they thought were the quietest parts of the city to live.
And these 20 districts of the city were their suggestions.
From their answers, we have put together a gallery below showing just where those places are.
Most of them fall within the city of Sheffield itself, although one of them is just over the border in north Derbyshire.
Take a look, and see how many you would agree with.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.