The 1975 get set to start 2019 with Sheffield Arena date

Pop rockers The 1975 are set to kick-off 2019 with a date at Sheffield Arena.

The Manchester-based favourites will be on the other side of the Pennines on January 25 in Sheffield as part of a nationwide UK tour.

The 1975

The tour is in support of the group’s third album A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships while Notes on a Conditional Form, their fourth release, will be out in May.

The four piece, whose roots stretch back to 2002, have hit number one with all three of their albums to date and are best known for their top 20 hits Chocolate and The Sound.

In 2017, the band won the Brit Award for Best British Group.

Tickets for the Sheffield Arena show are available from the FlyDSA Arena website HERE