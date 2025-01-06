Well, an official survey which was carried out may have the answer, after it was carried out across the country, and asked residents their views.

Information drawn from what is called the Community Life Survey, which is listed on official Sheffield Council data, looked at ‘local satisfaction’ levels, and allows places to be compared, right across the country.

Data has been collated for the neighbourhoods of Sheffield. We have listed the top 17 in the gallery below, with their rating, as found in the survey.

Figures are presented indexed against the country as a whole where positive scores mean stronger sense of satisfaction than the national average. Negative scores mean weaker sense of satisfaction than the national average.

The results have been calculated by combining responses about how strongly residents felt about the following question: “Overall, how satisfied or dissatisfied are you with your local area as a place to live?”

The research organisation Social Life put together the indicator using modeled data from the Community Life Survey (2014 - 2015).

Take a look and see where people were ‘most satisfied’ with where they lived. We have listed them in reverse order, with the happiest last on the list.

1 . Park Hill & Wybourn Park Hill & Wybourn was given an index score of 0.012 based on how satisfied residents were with where they lived.

2 . Bents Green & Millhouses Bents Green & Millhouses was given an index score of 0.012 based on how satisfied residents were with where they lived.

3 . Nether Edge was given an index score of 0.013 based on how satisfied residents were with where they lived.