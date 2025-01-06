The 17 Sheffield neighbourhoods where people are happiest about where they live, and you may be surprised

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:14 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:17 GMT

Sheffield’s a great city to live, with its beautiful green spaces and its great cultural offering. But where in the city are people happiest with where they live?

Well, an official survey which was carried out may have the answer, after it was carried out across the country, and asked residents their views.

Information drawn from what is called the Community Life Survey, which is listed on official Sheffield Council data, looked at ‘local satisfaction’ levels, and allows places to be compared, right across the country.

Data has been collated for the neighbourhoods of Sheffield. We have listed the top 17 in the gallery below, with their rating, as found in the survey.

Figures are presented indexed against the country as a whole where positive scores mean stronger sense of satisfaction than the national average. Negative scores mean weaker sense of satisfaction than the national average.

The results have been calculated by combining responses about how strongly residents felt about the following question: “Overall, how satisfied or dissatisfied are you with your local area as a place to live?”

The research organisation Social Life put together the indicator using modeled data from the Community Life Survey (2014 - 2015).

Take a look and see where people were ‘most satisfied’ with where they lived. We have listed them in reverse order, with the happiest last on the list.

Park Hill & Wybourn was given an index score of 0.012 based on how satisfied residents were with where they lived. Photo: Google

1. Park Hill & Wybourn

Park Hill & Wybourn was given an index score of 0.012 based on how satisfied residents were with where they lived. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Bents Green & Millhouses was given an index score of 0.012 based on how satisfied residents were with where they lived. Photo: Google

2. Bents Green & Millhouses

Bents Green & Millhouses was given an index score of 0.012 based on how satisfied residents were with where they lived. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

Nether Edge was given an index score of 0.013 based on how satisfied residents were with where they lived. Photo: Google

3. Google

Nether Edge was given an index score of 0.013 based on how satisfied residents were with where they lived. Photo: Google | Nether Edge Photo: Google

Fulwood & Lodge Moor was given an index score of 0.015 based on how satisfied residents were with where they lived. Photo: Google

4. Fulwood & Lodge Moor

Fulwood & Lodge Moor was given an index score of 0.015 based on how satisfied residents were with where they lived. Photo: Google Photo: Google

