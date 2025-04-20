When it comes to their landmarks and buildings Sheffielders have always made their own minds up when it comes to the names they use, and that is as true now as it was in the past.

We have taken a look at some of the city’s distinctive buildings and landmarks, both past and present, which over the years have been either as well known or better known by residents by their nicknames.

Take a look at the 12 we have included. How many of them have you used for places in Sheffield?

Landmarks and their nicknames Our gallery shows 12 famous Sheffield buildings and landmarks, past and present, which have been know by Sheffielders by their nicknames

Hole in the Road The famous Sheffield city centre underground walkway at Castle Square, known to all of course as The Hole in The Road and regarded with some nostalgia by Sheffielders, even though it wasn't always pleasant to walk through. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Twin Towers Tinsley cooling towers, known to most as the twin towers, seen here from Meadowhall Road shortly before they were demolished Photo: Dennis Lound

The Cheesegrater The Charles Street car park - known to one and all as the cheese grater because of its striking cladding Photo: Google