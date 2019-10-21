Tesco Indian ready meals recalled over fears they could trigger nut allergies
Indian ready meals sold at Tesco are being recalled over fears they could trigger serious nut allergies.
The supermarket is recalling the Tesco Takeaway Hot Indian Meal for Two due to a manufacturing error, which fails to declare that the product contains cashew nuts.
‘Incorrectly packed’
A warning issued by the Food Standards Agency said the takeaway meal does not list cashew nuts on the ingredients list on the outer packaging. The nuts pose the risk of triggering a serious allergic reaction.
The warning states, “Some packs of the product may have been incorrectly packed with Chicken Korma which contains cashew nuts.
“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.”
Symptoms of an allergic reaction to nuts can include the following, according to the NHS:
an itchy sensation inside the mouth, throat or ears a raised itchy rash swelling of the face, around the eyes, lips, tongue and roof of the mouth vomiting
In some cases, a person can have a more severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis, which can be life threatening. Symptoms of this include:
breathing difficulties trouble swallowing or speaking feeling dizzy or faint
Advice to shoppers
The product recall applies to Tesco’s 1.67kg Takeaway Hot Indian Meal for Two with a best before date of 19 October 2019.
Customers who have bought the product and have an allergy to nuts are advised not to eat it.
Instead, it should be returned to the store where it was bought in exchange for a full refund. No receipt is required.
Tesco said it “apologies to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”
For further information, contact Tesco Customer Services directly on: UK 0800 505 555, ROI 1650 744 844.