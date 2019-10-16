Temple of Fun closed as staff held secret ‘emergency meeting’ after mouse spotted in Sheffield restaurant

Church – Temple of Fun announced that it would be shut on Monday, September 30, blaming ‘electrical issues’ for the closure.

However, in messages seen by The Star, it has now emerged that the popular Kelham Island restaurant was closed down over ‘cleanliness concerns’.

Bosses told workers to report for an ‘emergency meeting’ on Wednesday, October 2, after a mouse was spotted in the bar and told to keep the information secret.

Church - Temple of Fun is housed in the historic Rutland Works

The Environmental Health team visited the site and bosses agreed to voluntary close both Church and Make No Bones, the vegan restaurant operating inside.

A message from bosses to staff read: “A few recent events have sparked some concern towards the cleanliness of the kitchen I’m going to need you all to come in for a meeting and to go over how we’re going to move forward as a company.

“It’s vital that you all attend. And absolutely vital that none of what’s happened at work goes further than the kitchen and this group.”

Church was opened by Sheffield rock star Oli Sykes in July, 2018 and features 'live music, tattoos, vegan food, retro games and South American religious iconography'.

Make No Bones set up in Church after vacating their Chesterfield Road premises in June.

Church – Temple of Fun was awarded a 5-star Food Hygiene Rating of ‘Very Good’ when it was inspected in January 2019.

On September 30, the restaurant posted on Facebook: “Unfortunately due to electrical issues we have had to close both Church and Make No Bones for the remainder of today and tomorrow.”

A Temple of Fun spokesperson said: “We had a visit from the Environmental Health team on 30/09 after a complaint was made regarding a mouse sighting in the bar.

“We fully cooperated and agreed to voluntary closure to investigate and took swift action to protect the venue from pests.

“We took this opportunity to do training sessions with our kitchen and bar team so they didn’t lose pay and worked on electrical remedial throughout the venue.