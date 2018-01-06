Teenage pool sensation is on cue for fame

A promising young pool star is on cue for an international career after getting a call up to play for his country.

Harrison Gutteridge, a student at Trinity Academy, in Thorne, is aiming to turn the hobby he started as an eight-year-old into a professional pathway to fame.

After playing in a pub league from the age of 14, he was selected to play for South Yorkshire and followed this with a successful trial for the England team.

Harrison, 15, of Thorne, said: “My dad plays and he used to take me to the Snooker Club in Thorne. I sat on the tables at first, then my dad started teaching me when I was eight.

“His mate said why didn’t I try out for the county. Getting selected for South Yorkshire meant I could trial for England.”

Harrison has more than held his own against men and women in the pub league and came third in the country at the U15 England trials.

“I should have won, but I was a bit nervous in the first games, but it was still brilliant to get selected,” he added.

The opportunity means Harrison will get to play overseas for his country this year.

Harrison, who plays in the pub pool league every Wednesday and for South Yorkshire every last Sunday of the month, gave an insight into the game he loves to play.

He said: “It’s not all about potting. You need to be able to control your white ball for the next shot. You’ve got to think two or three shots ahead. I think that’s how I’ve done quite well,” with principal of Trinity Academy, David Page, adding: “Harrison has had the benefit of starting in the sport early, but he obviously has natural talent too coupled with commitment. We are all looking forward to following his career with England and beyond.”