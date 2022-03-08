Listeners began reporting problems with Spotify on Tuesday evening

The music streaming giant previously confirmed users were reporting being logged out and unable to log back in again, but said that the issue should now be improved.

Listeners began reporting problems on Tuesday evening via Twitter and the Down Detector service monitoring website.

The Swedish firm, the largest of its kind, tweeted: "Many customers were recently having problems logging in and reaching customer support.

"Things are looking better, but if you're still having issues, please reach out to us again."

The firm previously admitted on Twitter that there was an issue, saying: "Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it."

Spotify has yet to confirm the issue's cause - or when services will be back to normal.