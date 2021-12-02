According to service status checking website DownDetector, thousands of people across the country have said they are having issues with logging into their Natwest accounts and using their banking app today, Thursday.

Reports include being unable to log in, the app not loading and the website being unoperational.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natwest mobile banking users have reported issues with its services in Sheffield this morning - but the company now says the issue has been resolved. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

The highest spike in reports came at 7.59am, with 3,096 users saying they had problems at this time – but the company has now said the issue has been resolved.

So is it still down in Sheffield? Here is everything we know so far.

Is Natwest mobile banking down in Sheffield?

According to DownDetector, the main cities and areas which have reportedproblems with Natwest online and mobile services are Manchester, London, Birmingham and Cardiff.

However there are other areas across the country where reports have been made, including in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

The main problems appear to be with the mobile banking app, which accounts for 57 per cent of reports, with 26 per cent coming from mobile login and 17 per cent coming from online banking.

What has Natwest said about its services being down?

The company has not put out an official statement on whether or not its services are down, but it has been responding to a number of tweets about the issue – which it now says has been resolved.

Hundreds of users took to Twitter to ask Natwest what was happening this morning, with the company issuing responses like: “Some of our customers have reported issues with our app and online services today. Our tech team have been investigating these on our side. Can you please retry the services and do let us know if your able to get back up and running.”

However it now says the system should be back up and running again and is asking customers to log out of their accounts and apps and to go back in again.