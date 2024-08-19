Magno quickly and easily charges iPhone 12 models or higher using magnetic force

Using magnetic charging, the Magno quickly and easily charges iPhone 12 models (or higher) or MagSafe compatible phone cases.

With a 5,000 mAh capacity, this powerbank offers up to 17 extra hours of smartphone use so you have even more time to get things done

Made with 50% recycled plastics, the Magno has been sustainably designed for charging with added peace of mind. Easy to take on the go, this powerbank has a thin and lightweight design that easily fits into any pocket, bag, and nicely under your phone.

Magno quickly and easily charges iPhone 12 models or higher using magnetic force.

Both your powerbank and phone running low? No problem – the Magno's pass-through charging allows you to charge both at the same time – so convenient!

Trust Magno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank - £34.99 from Amazon UK

